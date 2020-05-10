Unfit To Print Episode 51: Citizens Defy Draconian Lockdown Measures Pushed By ‘Experts’

Americans are done with the strict lockdown measures instituted because of coronavirus and are begging to return to work, but the elites still aren’t listening.

One hair stylist in Texas united the country when she refused to close her salon. The state threatened her with seven days in jail, but nationwide outrage and local protests convinced Texas to let her walk free. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Arrives For First Haircut In Months At Texas Salon After Owner Was Freed From Jail)

In this week’s episode of Unfit to Print, host Amber Athey explains why Americans are itching to leave quarantine — and it’s not because they’re “selfish.”

LISTEN:

LISTEN:

WATCH:

Thanks for watching and don’t forget to check out past episodes of the podcast:

Unfit To Print Episode 50: The #MeToo Hypocrites Have Gone Silent For Biden

Unfit To Print Episode 49: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Berates Cyclist While Breaking Quarantine

Unfit To Print Episode 48: Trump Unloads On Media During Coronavirus Briefing

Head on over to Spectator USA to read more of Ambers work. You can get 10% off a subscription with the discount code AMBER.