How Long Will It Be Before Jordan Love Replaces Aaron Rodgers As The Starting Quarterback Of The Packers?

One NFL insider thinks Aaron Rodgers’ time as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers is nearing an end.

The Packers stunned the NFL world when they selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft. Now, everybody wants to know when the former Utah State star will play. Well, according to former Packers executive Andrew Brandt, it won’t be that long. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brandt wrote the following for Sports Illustrated about the situation:

I have staked this claim many times after experiencing the Aaron-Brett situation: No first-round quarterback will ever sit for three years again. So, you ask, does that mean I think Jordan Love will be the starting quarterback of the Packers before 2023? As surprised I am to be writing this: Yes. While I believe three years is too long an apprenticeship, it is also inconceivable that the Packers move on from Aaron next year, no matter how uneven Aaron’s play this upcoming season. Thus, by deduction, I believe the date of transfer of the Packers quarterback position will be after two seasons, in 2022.

I have no idea how this situation will end with the Packers, but I know I’m here for all the carnage and chaos we’re about to watch unfold.

The fact the Packers took a quarterback in the first round is nothing short of hilarious. Aaron Rodgers is already a guy I’m not a fan of, and now the team has been thrown into anarchy.

As a Lions fan, nothing made me happier than watching the Packers take Love. We all know Rodgers had to lose his mind when that happened.

As for when will Love see the field, it’s obviously not going to happen in 2020 as long as Rodgers stays healthy. That much is for sure.

Brandt seems convinced Love won’t ride the pine for three years, and thinks he’ll take over in 2022. Will that happen?

It’s very possible. All I know for sure is that I support whatever outcome results in the most chaos. I want to watch the world burn!

You just hate to see the Packers having to deal with an issue like this!