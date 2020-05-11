Jerry Stiller Dies From Natural Causes At The Age Of 92

Legendary actor Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92.

His son Ben Stiller, who is also a Hollywood legend, tweeted early Monday morning that his father died from natural causes. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

He added that Jerry “was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years.”

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller’s two most iconic roles have to be “The King of Queens” and “Seinfeld.” He was excellent in both and both shows have also withstood the test of time.

Now, at the age of 92, he’s passed on. It’s certainly sad to say the least. Hollywood has lost a legend today.

There’s no doubt Jerry Stiller had a hell of a life, lived a full career and will be remembered as an icon for a very long time.

While a lot of people my age might know him more as Ben Stiller’s father than a great actor in his own right, that doesn’t take away from his accomplishments.

All you can ask for at the end of the road is to have lived a full life, done all that you could and to have made a positive impact on others.

By all accounts, Jerry Stiller did all of that and more. Rest easy, Jerry! It was a lot of fun watching you entertain the masses!