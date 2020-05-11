Adam Silver Tells NBA Players Fans Likely Won’t Be Allowed Back, Decision On Games Might Not Come Until June

NBA commissioner Adam Silver didn’t have a lot of good news for players during a recent phone call.

According to Shams Charania, Silver spoke with the players about the league returning during the coronavirus pandemic, and it doesn't sound great.

He told players fans likely won’t be allowed and a decision on games happening might not happen until June. He also said the games will likely be held at one or two neutral sites if they return this season.

Sources: Commissioner Adam Silver told NBA players on call Friday: – If season resumes, no fans expected

– 40% of league revenue comes from fans

– Season decision can go into June

– Until coronavirus vaccine, there is risk; will be living with the virus for foreseeable future — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2020

If/when it is able for NBA to return, Adam Silver told players it’s safer in 1-to-2 locations — such as Disney World Orlando/Las Vegas — than flying around to cities and facilities, sources said. https://t.co/n33I0YKu19 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2020

It really is starting to look less and less likely that we see the NBA return this season. At this point, is it even worth it?

They might as well shut it down and prepare for next season. It’s really unfortunate, but it might be the best option.

Why can they reasonably play the rest of the season if a decision might not happen until June. Are they going to play games into the football season?

The NBA playoffs trying to compete with the NFL and college football would be a disaster for the league. If they can’t wrap things up by the end of August, then have to shut the season down.

As a fan of sports, I hate to see it, but it might be the best option on the table. It’s a crazy time to be alive. That much is for sure!