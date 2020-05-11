Alex Antetokounmpo Will Skip College, Intends To Play Pro In Europe To Prepare For The NBA

Alex Antetokounmpo won’t play college basketball.

According to Eurohoops.net, the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will skip college basketball and will find a team in Europe to play for as he prepares for the NBA.

He told Eurohoops, “I want to become a pro as soon as possible. I was born and raised in Europe, I know European basketball and the best thing for me would be to sign a contract with a European club.”

He is the latest prep star to skip college and opt for a different path to the NBA.

Is the latest Antetokounmpo brother a legit pro prospect? He’s a very raw prospect but all the physical tools are there.

He’s big, athletic and has the frame to add muscle to that he’ll need if he wants to compete in the NBA.

However, he’s not even close to being ready to play in the NBA right now. Not by a country mile. His game needs to improve and he needs to get a lot stronger.

Luckily, basketball in Europe is man’s game, and he’ll play against much better competition than he would have in college.

He’ll be playing against grown men every single time he takes the court. That’ll prepare him for the highest level of basketball.

Of course, an NBA team will give him a look just like all his other brothers. With the same physical traits as Giannis, you know a team will take a chance on him.

He’s just going to need a few years to develop. Either way, I’m sure he won’t be the last young basketball star to skip college basketball. That much is for sure.