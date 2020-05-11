Start Your Week With The Iconic Al Pacino Speech From ‘Any Given Sunday’

It’s the start of a new week as we continue to battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Given the situation we're facing, we could all use a little motivation to crush the coming days. I've been bringing you all great speeches to whip us into a frenzy.

Today, we have Al Pacino’s iconic speech from “Any Given Sunday.” Give it a watch below!

So, who is ready to win this damn war after watching that? Who is ready to dominate today? Who is ready to beat the hell out of this week?

I’ll go ahead and put my hand up! I’m ready to do all of it!

The speech from “Any Given Sunday” is a Hall of Fame-caliber movie speech. It’s among the GOATs. It might not be real, but it doesn’t matter.

It’s about football, life, winning and doing whatever it takes to get the job done.

The line “I’ll tell you this: In any fight, it’s the guy who’s willing to die who’s gonna win that inch” gets me every damn time I hear it.

Now, let’s go out there and fight for that inch this week. We’re going to win this war! I promise you that, folks. Now, let’s get to work!