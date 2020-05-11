REPORT: Billie Eilish Files Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

Musician Billie Eilish has filed a restraining order against an obsessed fan who allegedly showed up to her house.

Eilish filed for civil harassment prevention from Prenell Rousseau, according to a report published Monday by TMZ. Rousseau reportedly began showing up at Eilish’s parents’ house last week asking if the singer lived there. Despite being told that he had the wrong house, Rousseau reportedly continued to show up.

Billie Eilish Files Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan, Has Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/Jx1RJ10dJ5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 11, 2020

“While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue,” Eilish said, TMZ reported. “My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused …” (RELATED: REPORT: Billie Eilish Is Being Paid $25 Million For Apple TV+ Documentary)

Rousseau showed up the next day where he reportedly tried to enter the home. Eilish claimed the fan showed up at her house seven times last week. Rousseau has reportedly been sent back to New York after being taken into custody twice.

The report also notes that the obsessed fan does not practice social distancing. Five of the seven times he showed up at the house he was not wearing a face mask. The two times he did wear a mask, Eilish claimed he pulled it down when talking to security, TMZ reported.