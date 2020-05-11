Editorial

POLL: 66.5% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The Football Season

A majority of people in a recent poll continued to believe coronavirus will impact the football season.

As you all know, I’ve been running weekly polls to find out if people think the pandemic will disrupt football in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 3,530 voters in the latest poll, 66.5% voted that they think the virus will impact the football season.

The latest numbers are roughly the same as the numbers we’ve seen since April 24 and they’ve come down a decent amount since April 18.

It seems like people have settled into their positions for the time being.

Do I know what will happen with the upcoming football season? I don’t have a clue. It seems like we’re trending in the proper direction, but things could change fast with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Hopefully, more and more things continue to open up, society gets back to a relative level of normalcy and we can have football in the fall.

As a betting man, I’d bet on that being the likely outcome right now. Again, it’s May and a lot can change. I’m just doing my best to remain optimistic!

Let us know in the comments what you think will happen!