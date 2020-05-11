POLL: 66.5% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The Football Season

A majority of people in a recent poll continued to believe coronavirus will impact the football season.

As you all know, I’ve been running weekly polls to find out if people think the pandemic will disrupt football in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 3,530 voters in the latest poll, 66.5% voted that they think the virus will impact the football season.

Do you think coronavirus will impact football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 9, 2020

The latest numbers are roughly the same as the numbers we’ve seen since April 24 and they’ve come down a decent amount since April 18.

Do you think coronavirus will impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 1, 2020

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 24, 2020

Do you think the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 18, 2020

It seems like people have settled into their positions for the time being.

Do I know what will happen with the upcoming football season? I don’t have a clue. It seems like we’re trending in the proper direction, but things could change fast with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

Hopefully, more and more things continue to open up, society gets back to a relative level of normalcy and we can have football in the fall.

As a betting man, I’d bet on that being the likely outcome right now. Again, it’s May and a lot can change. I’m just doing my best to remain optimistic!

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

Let us know in the comments what you think will happen!