Dabo Swinney Has The Highest Winning Percentage Of Active College Football Coaches

Clemson University’s Dabo Swinney has the highest winning percentage among active college football coaches.

According to a tweet from FOX College Football, Swinney is leading the way among coaches currently working with teams at .807. He’s followed by Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, Brian Kelly and Gary Patterson.

You can see the full list below.

These coaches get W’s ???? pic.twitter.com/8cRZWXFPPZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 9, 2020

As I’ve said many times before, Nick Saban is the best overall coach in college football, but Swinney is closing the gap. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That might be hard for some Alabama fans to hear, but it’s completely true. Swinney has turned the Clemson Tigers into an absolute national powerhouse.

Clemson always had a nice football tradition. They were a team that you respected, but not one you necessarily feared.

That’s changed under Swinney. They’re now a juggernaut in the world of college football. They steamroll opponents and have won two national titles in the past few seasons.

Again, Saban’s six rings are king right now. Nobody with a brain is debating that, but we might be having a different conversation in 25 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Mar 11, 2020 at 3:41pm PDT

Even though I’m a Wisconsin man, I have nothing but complete and absolute respect for Swinney and the Tigers. He’s the kind of man I’d want my son to play for.

It should be a lot of fun to see what he does in the coming years with the Clemson Tigers. I wouldn’t recommend betting against him!