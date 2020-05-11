The Dallas Cowboys won’t rescind Dak Prescott’s franchise tag during negotiations.

The Cowboys and Prescott have been trying to hammer out a long term deal for more than a year, and little progress has been made.

Going into the 2020 season, the Cowboys have applied the exclusive franchise tag to Prescott. Will they take it away? According to Stephen Jones that option isn’t on the table

According to ProFootballTalk, he said on the #PFTPM podcast, “Absolutely not. Dak’s our quarterback for the future. Obviously, this hasn’t been the easiest thing. As Jerry says, ‘As money gets bigger, deals get harder.’ Certainly, we’re talking a significant amount of money here which he so deserves. Absolutely not.”

As I always say, it’s mind-boggling to me that we’re in May of 2020, and the Cowboys and Prescott still don’t have a deal figured out.

I remember last year at this time when I said this was taking too long. Now, we’re here a year later and literally nothing has changed.

It makes no sense. It makes no sense at all.

Obviously, we don’t know the specifics of what’s holding this up, but I’m guessing the Cowboys aren’t eager to make Prescott the highest paid quarterback in the league.

Jerry Jones would be wise to be smart about the money he pays Prescott. He’s a talented young quarterback, but you can’t handcuff yourself to him forever with a huge deal.

We’ll see what happens, but it just blows my mind we’re still talking about this.