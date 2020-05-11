Report: ‘Ink Master’ Daniel Silva To Be Arrested For Murder Following Fatal Car Crash Involving Corey La Barrie

“Ink Master” star Daniel Silva reportedly will be arrested for murder following the fatal crash involving YouTube star Corey La Barrie on his birthday. He was 25.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ in a piece published Monday, that 26-year-old Silva reportedly was the driver of a McLaren sports car with La Barrie as the passenger.(RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

First responders reportedly were called out to an accident Sunday night that involved the sports car hitting a street sign and tree. The car was reportedly going at a high rate of speed before the crash, per the Daily Mail.

YouTube Star Corey La Barrie Dead at 25 in Car Crash https://t.co/9UxJ8pwY5p — E! News (@enews) May 11, 2020

La Barrie was reportedly in the passenger seat and took most of the hit. Both men were taken to the hospital, but Corey was later pronounced dead, while Silva remains in the hospital being treated for a broken hip. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

The report claims that Daniel will either be arrested for murder at the hospital or once he’s released, as a witness has stated that Silva was drinking the night of the crash.

La Barrie’s family has since confirmed news of the YouTube star’s death following an alleged drunk-driving accident, per E! News.

“This isn’t something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what I wanna do right now, but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,” Corey’s brother Jarrad La Barrie wrote on Instagram.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” he added. “I don’t how I’m suppose to do this without you. I miss you so much already this isn’t fair. Thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask for I love you so f–king much, life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P.”

La Barrie’s mother also shared on social media about her son’s death, per Page Six.

“My heart breaks right now, on my son’s 25th birthday … he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk driver,” Lisa Harrison (Burton), Corey’s mother wrote. “No words can describe the sadness I feel in [losing] a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief.”

“I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much,” she added. “It’s just so unfair.”