‘F*ck Elon Musk’: Tesla CEO Says ‘Message Received’ After California Assemblywoman Curses Him Out

Tesla founder Elon Musk responded to a profane tweet from a California politician expressing her distaste for the CEO of the last remaining carmaker in the state.

California Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez responded to Musk’s social media comments about how “the unelected & ignorant Interim Health Officer” of Alameda County is acting contrary to the governor, the president and the constitution, by tweeting, “F*ck Elon Musk.”

On Saturday, Musk sent out a series of tweets regarding Tesla’s future intentions in the state, which eventually prompted the profane twitter response from Gonzalez. (RELATED: Musk Rails Against California’s ‘Ignorant’ Health Officials, Says He’s Moving Tesla’s HQ To Texas)

“Frankly, this is the final straw,” Musk tweeted. “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen (sic) on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom began easing some restrictions placed on the state due to the COVID-19 health crisis. The reopening of Tesla’s Fremont, California, manufacturing plant was not among them.

A clash between Musk and lawmakers in the state has been ongoing since March when a stay-at-home order forced Musk to close his doors against his wishes. Musk claimed Tesla was an essential business that should remain open under the mandate. Musk was eventually forced to close his doors after his response prompted threats of action by the Alameda County Sheriff’s office.

Tesla employs 14,000 workers in the region, according to a Bay area CBS affiliate KPIX.