George Soros Predicts Trump Will ‘Destroy Himself’

Left-wing billionaire George Soros ripped President Donald Trump Monday, saying the president would “like to be a dictator,” but predicting that he would ultimately “destroy himself.”

Soros also offered harsh criticism towards China dictator Xi Jinping during an interview with The Independent, before interviewer Gregor Peter Schmitz said “the current US president does not really represent the values of an open and free society,” likening Trump to Xi. (RELATED: China Is Buying Influence In American Media, Does It Influence The Way They Cover The Communist Power?)

“Well, that is a weakness that I hope will not last very long. Donald Trump would like to be a dictator,” Soros said. “But he cannot be one because there is a constitution in the United States that people still respect. And it will prevent him from doing certain things.”

Soros added that Trump will “try” to be a dictator, but predicted the president will ultimately self-destruct.

“That does not mean that he will not try, because he is literally fighting for his life,” Soros said. “I will also say that I have put my faith in Trump to destroy himself, and he has exceeded my wildest expectations.”

Soros also offered his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic, calling it the “crisis of my lifetime.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

“It is an unprecedented event that probably has never occurred in this combination. And it really endangers the survival of our civilization,” Soros said.

Soros announced last month that he was committing $130 million to combat the effects of the pandemic, including $37 million for New York City, which became the world’s epicenter for the coronavirus.