Hailey Bieber Says Being Compared To Justin’s Exes, Like Selena Gomez, Made Her ‘Feel Like Less Of A Woman’

Hailey Bieber admitted that being compared to husband Justin Biebers’ exes, like Selena Gomez, made her “feel like less of a woman.”

“Let me start by saying there’s probably a lot I could say about that particular question, about that subject,” the 23-year-old model explained during a Facebook watch show, “The Biebers on Watch,” without naming anyone specifically. The comments were noted by Cosmopolitan magazine over the weekend, after one person asked the model ,”How do you manage being a couple with everyone feeling like they have a say in your relationship?” .(RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

“Justin knows that I’ve had a really, really hard go, and a really hard time with a lot of the things people say and a lot of the ways that I feel like people have made comparisons and just put me in a position where they’ve made me really feel like less of a woman,” she added. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

Hailey continued, “It’s not easy, I think especially when people have fans that are really passionate and they want to express that and they want to express their opinion … I also think when people have a lot to say about something, they go out of their way to make somebody feel less than or go out of their way to make somebody feel bad, it’s because they’re going through something themselves, and they’re projecting onto this public figure, and it makes them feel better about themselves. ”

The wife of the “Baby” hitmaker went on to explain that even though knowing that “doesn’t make it any easier” to hear, it has helped to remind her, “‘that person is only making me feel that way because they’re going through something themselves,'” per Elle magazine.

The supermodel admitted she’s addressed the issue before, but noted that she’s gotten to a point where she knows that “people are gonna say what they’re gonna say … people think they know what happened in his life and his relationships and they think they know what happened between us and our relationship and how we got here and there’s no possible way they could.”

And Hailey said, even if people think they know what went down in their relationship, “there’s so much that people don’t know that went behind the scenes,” without explaining further.

At the end, the model concluded her comments on the matter by sharing that, “the reality is that we wake up next to each other happy every day. All y’all haters can keep trying, but we’re chilling.”

As previously reported, Justin proposed to the supermodel in 2018 months after his split from Gomez. The two secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse several months later.

Last October, the couple made headlines once again with news they had finally held a lavish ceremony to say their “I Do’s” again, but this time surrounded by family and friends.