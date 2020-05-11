James Harrison Says People Knew For A Long Time That Rob Gronkowski Would Play Again

Former New England Patriots player James Harrison wasn’t surprised to see Rob Gronkowski come out of retirement.

Gronk stunned the NFL when he had the Patriots trade his rights to the Buccaneers so that he could join up again with Tom Brady. While it might have surprised a lot of us, it didn’t surprise Harrison. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I knew then that he was going to come back. He was talking about it. He was itching then. He was feeling a lot better…That whole process was not a surprise to me,” Harrison told TMZ in a video shared Sunday.

He also added that Gronk was talking about it back in November. You can watch his full comments below.

I’ll be the first to admit that I was 100% completely wrong on Gronk’s future plans. I said there was no chance he’d ever play again.

Clearly, that wasn’t even close to being accurate. The fact he was telling people months ago is a sign that he probably always intended to return.

To be totally honest with you all, I’m not even sure I understand why Gronk came out of retirement to play for the Bucs.

He’s made it crystal clear he’s had issues with his health and head, and yet, he’s back on the field! I’m not sure that’s the greatest idea.

Rob Gronkowski tells @CBSNews he “probably had, like, 20 concussions” in his life and that “I remember five blackout ones.” Yikes. pic.twitter.com/3UKmknWjqD — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 12, 2019

Either way, he’s back and now we wait to see what he can do with the Bucs and Brady.