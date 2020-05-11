Jezebel Reporter Announces She ‘Will Personally Be Thrilled If Stephen Miller Dies Of’ Coronavirus

A senior reporter at Jezebel wrote an article Friday evening stating she would “be thrilled if [President Donald Trump’s advisor] Stephen Miller” died from the novel coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller, Stephen’s wife, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the White House announced Friday. In response, senior reporter Molly Osberg wrote an article published on the website bluntly titled “I Will Personally Be Thrilled If Stephen Miller Dies of Covid-19.” (RELATED: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

“And while I am generally loathe to wish physical harm on those I disagree with, and while I do wish Katie a speedy recovery, I’m comfortable shedding whatever objectivity I have here to say I desperately hope Stephen Miller contracts covid-19,” Osberg wrote.

The website promoted the article on Twitter and it began to spark controversy over the weekend. Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called the post “sick and twisted.”

“A horrendous opinion that should make decent people recoil. A horrendous opinion that should also make decent people pity the author,” White House reporter for Real Clear Politics Philip Wegmann tweeted.

More disturbing part about this — and it’s understood it’s Jezebel — is that an editor/decision-maker green-lighted this. But hey… if it gets clicks, right? https://t.co/se43dngnhS — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 11, 2020

The article continues on to say that “the vast majority of” people contracting and dying from the novel coronavirus in America are “black and Latinx.” This, Osberg concluded, means that “Stephen Miller should absolutely get it too.”