Joe Biden And Stacey Abrams Will Appear Together On MSNBC

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to appear Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” with Lawrence O’Donnell — and he’s bringing a friend.

Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, but he has not yet chosen his running mate for November’s general election. His fellow guest on Thursday’s show will be one of the women whose name has been floated for that position: failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. (RELATED: ‘I Refuse To Concede’: Stacey Abrams Won’t Accept Possibility That Trump Wins 2020 Election)

Plus, a special guest will join the conversation: @staceyabrams pic.twitter.com/bkLPih8dpH — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) May 12, 2020

Abrams is said to be on Biden’s short list of potential vice presidential candidates, but she’ll face stiff competition from several former presidential candidates — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Kamala Harris — in addition to several others.

Biden committed early in the race to choosing a female vice president, but the pressure is mounting from all sides. Some, such as “The View” host Sunny Hostin, have called for Biden to choose a black woman.

“We need a ticket that reflects the diversity of America.” Stacey Abrams says Joe Biden picking a woman of color as his running mate would signal “that we’re going to reach not just to certain segments of our community, but to the entire country.” https://t.co/3nmh0tzu3c pic.twitter.com/AhhFtvrSwu — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 22, 2020

Others have suggested that he should choose a Latina running mate.

Joe Biden is facing pressure from Latinx activists and political leaders to choose a Latina as his vice presidential nominee https://t.co/hP0zpL98gf — CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2020

Biden has not yet committed to a date to announce his running mate.