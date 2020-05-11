Media

Joe Biden And Stacey Abrams Will Appear Together On MSNBC

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden makes a face as he steps on stage at a First in the West Event at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to appear Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” with Lawrence O’Donnell — and he’s bringing a friend.

Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, but he has not yet chosen his running mate for November’s general election. His fellow guest on Thursday’s show will be one of the women whose name has been floated for that position: failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. (RELATED: ‘I Refuse To Concede’: Stacey Abrams Won’t Accept Possibility That Trump Wins 2020 Election)

Abrams is said to be on Biden’s short list of potential vice presidential candidates, but she’ll face stiff competition from several former presidential candidates — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Kamala Harris — in addition to several others.

Biden committed early in the race to choosing a female vice president, but the pressure is mounting from all sides. Some, such as “The View” host Sunny Hostin, have called for Biden to choose a black woman.

Others have suggested that he should choose a Latina running mate.

Biden has not yet committed to a date to announce his running mate.