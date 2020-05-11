Joe Burrow Says LSU’s Tiger Mascot Isn’t His ‘Favorite Part Of Campus’

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t a big fan of Mike the Tiger.

LSU is known for having a real tiger as the mascot, but the man who just led the team to a national title doesn’t love it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Actually, I haven’t watched it yet. I’m anti-animal in cages. So, I’m not gonna watch it, I don’t think…Mike the Tiger is not my favorite part of campus,” the Bengals rookie quarterback said during an interview on Pardon my Take when discussing LSU’s mascot and the “Tiger King” documentary, according to TMZ.

You can listen to the entire interview below.

I’ll be honest with you all. I don’t exactly love these comments from Burrow. Don’t love them at all. Whether you like caged animals or not, you can’t dislike Mike the Tiger.

He’s the face of the defending national champs! He’s one of the most iconic mascots in all of sports. How could Burrow be against that?

Red flag alert!

As for watching “Tiger King” on Netflix, Joe Burrow couldn’t be more wrong about not wanting to watch it. The documentary has taken the country by storm for a reason!

It’s almost difficult to believe Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and the rest of the people involved are real, but they are.

The fact he hasn’t watched it is a massive red flag to me. Do the Bengals need to start exploring trade options? I’m not ruling it out.