Khloé Kardashian Decides To Pull Prank By TP’ing Kourtney Kardashian’s House During Pandemic

Khloé Kardashian decided to pull a prank on sister Kourtney Kardashian by TP’ing her home during the coronavirus outbreak.

In the first part of the clip, we hear Kris Jenner saying “Somebody got their house toilet papered last night. Well Kourtney, who’d you piss off,” as she shows video of the TP’ing. The video was noted by Paper magazine in a piece published Sunday.

The second part, features Kourtney, 41, taking video of her home and front yard covered in white streams of toilet paper.

Khloé Kardashian & Mason Disick covered Kourtney Kardashian’s house with toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/oaBZ4HvCpc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 10, 2020

On the video, we hear the reality star say, "So I haven't had this much excitement in months."

“This is what I come out to,” she added. “This is what Mason [Kourtney’s eldest son] and Koko [Khloe] do when they have a sleep over. It’s actually genius.”

At the end she suggests that she will be returning the favor.

As noted in the article, after shelter-in-place orders across the country in mid-March forced Americans to quarantine themselves, one of the items that have been in short supply and hard to find is toilet paper.

Some stores have even put a one or two limit on the rolls to keep enough supplies in as they were flying off the shelves in the early days of the pandemic.