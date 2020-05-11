Las Vegas Raiders Have Most Expensive Tickets On Secondary Market In The NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders have the most expensive tickets on the secondary market in the NFL.

According to data from TicketIQBlog, the average ticket to a Raiders game in 2020 on the secondary market will cost you $1,098. The next closest is the Denver Broncos at $774. The cheapest secondary market tickets? Well, those would be for the Detroit Lions, which cost only $142. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders) on May 7, 2020 at 5:25pm PDT

These ticket prices prove why I was always correct when I said moving a team to Las Vegas was a genius idea. It was a great move by the NFL.

Vegas is already the mecca for guys around the country. It’s a city all about beer, great food, gambling and sports.

It’s the kind of stuff men love doing and Vegas combines all of it.

Now, the city has an NFL team and that’ll draw in fans. People will schedule trips to Vegas around their team visiting.

That means demand for tickets is going to be through the roof for the Raiders. It’s simple supply and demand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders) on Apr 26, 2020 at 3:22pm PDT

As for the Lions, of course our tickets are dirt cheap compared to the rest of the league. That’s what happens when your franchise is run like a joke for years and years.

I’m not even going to attempt to defend it. There’s no point at all.

Now, if the Lions head to Vegas, I might have to start booking some flights! Let’s not rule it out!