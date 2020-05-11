Matthew McConaughey Preaches Unity, Says ‘We Don’t Need Two Wars. We have One, Against The Virus’

Matthew McConaughey dropped an awesome line about Americans coming together during a Monday interview.

The Hollywood icon appeared on CNN to preach about the need for unity during the coronavirus crisis, and his words didn't disappoint.

“Hey it’s about us, as in the USA. We have to stay together, this is a human thing. Don’t be divided. We don’t need two wars. We have one, against the virus,” McConaughey told viewers.

Watch the full interview below!

Actor @McConaughey details his campaigns to unite the nation in a non-partisan effort to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey it’s about us, as in the USA. We have to stay together, this is a human thing. Don’t be divided. We don’t need two wars. We have one, against the virus.” pic.twitter.com/V09f5e3o9t — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 11, 2020

For those of you who haven’t seen McConaughey’s latest Twitter video, which is all about coming together, you can watch it below.

its about us pic.twitter.com/SRIajbQcx7 — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 11, 2020

Is it possible to not be a fan of Matthew McConaughey? Seriously, is that possible? While our politicians are busy assigning blame and bickering, he’s out here preparing the troops for battle.

He’s also 100% correct. Everyone with any knowledge of history knows fighting a war on one front is a hell of a lot easier than fighting one on two fronts.

Don’t fight each other! Find ways to help each other out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Apr 15, 2020 at 9:57am PDT

If you can find a way to help another person, then that’s what you should do during the crisis. If you can find a way to simply make someone smile, then do it.

We’re all in this fight together, and McConaughey is correct on the need for unity! Props to him for being vocal about the situation.