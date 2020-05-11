‘Journalists’ Keep Finding New And Creative Ways To Be Awful Hacks

On today’s show, we cover the many ways in which so-called journalists expose themselves to be awful hacks and frauds. From Chuck Todd deceptively editing the attorney general to Brian Stelter lecturing conservatives about what is and isn’t newsworthy, it was a bad weekend for people seeking truthful information. We also get into the “Russian collusion” story and the latest revelations that continue to expose it as the greatest political fraud ever.

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd used a curiously edited clip of Attorney General Bill Barr on Sunday’s show in which Todd claimed Barr didn’t mention justice being done in the dismissal of the case against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. The clip was strangely short and Todd expressed outrage that Barr didn’t even try to make the case that justice demanded the charges be dropped. But the whole clip, which Todd cut off, did exactly that — with Barr saying what Chuck insisted he hadn’t. Later, NBC sort of apologized, claiming it was done in error. That is, being charitable, unlikely. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Pivots From Briefing Question To Full-On Attack On CNN)

CNN’s Brian Stelter lectured “right-wing media” for giving so much coverage of the Flynn developments as well as the transcripts released last Friday showing many cable news contributors and frequent guests were lying when they claimed to have evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Coronavirus deaths should be the priority, Stelter declared, and the focus of everything, and anything less is an insult to the dead. He later did a segment on his show about a mother who started an online newspaper with her 2 daughters during quarantine. He never got around to discussing the details of the new developments in the Flynn or Russia hoax stories. We have the story.

Those developments destroy the narrative liberals have been building and keeping alive for 4 years, which is why the CNNs and MSNBCs of the world are downplaying them. Otherwise, those networks would have to admit that they’ve had people on staff who’ve been saying one thing on their airwaves and the exact opposite under oath before Congress. We get into all of it.

