Game-Worn Michael Jordan Jersey Is Expected To Sell For At Least $250,000 At Auction

A jersey worn by Michael Jordan during his time with the Chicago Bulls is expected to sell for a ton of money at an auction.

According to TMZ, a jersey worn by Jordan against the Detroit Pistons during an April 14, 1997, game is expected to sell for more than $250,000 on Goldin Auctions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bidding is already at the six-figure mark and goes until Saturday.

Of course, Jordan’s popularity is as high as it’s been in years thanks to “The Last Dance” airing on ESPN. It’s all anybody is talking about in sports.

Now, a game from the 1997 season is up for auction and it’s going to fetch a staggering amount of money. Imagine dropping $250,000 on a jersey.

That’s big-time money!

I hope to be rich enough at some point in my life to be able to drop $250,000 on a jersey from championship season like it’s nothing.

When you have that kind of money, you’re really rich. You’re not just doing well. You’re rolling in money.

Check back after Saturday to see how much it ends up selling for. Something tells me it’s going to go for a ton of money!