Former NBC News Staffer Says She Was Sexually Harassed By ‘Older Men And Men In Power’ At NBC

A former NBC News staffer and political analyst said Sunday that she was sexually harassed while working at the network in her early twenties.

Emily Miller told Fox News’ Howard Kurtz that she experienced sexual harassment “from older men and men in power” while working at NBC News. Miller spoke about the alleged sexual harassment, which would have occurred in the ’90s, amid a discussion about chairman of NBC Andy Lack’s decision to step down at the end of the month.

“I did suffer from sexual harassment and from older men and men in power,” Miller told Kurtz. “They made it very clear some of the exchanges that would have to happen in order for me to be promoted there. And I was so young, so naive – I didn’t even really understand what was going on. I knew that I had to leave.”

NBC News did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

Miller said the allegation that Lack helped kill journalist Ronan Farrow’s story on convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein will permanently stain his legacy. She also discussed the report that the New York Attorney General’s office is looking into allegations of sexual harassment at NBC News.

Miller declined to name those who allegedly sexually harassed her, but did say that “they all” still work at NBC News. She said she was “not interested” in engaging “in a public debate” over the accusation, but noted that she would speak to law enforcement if asked.

I didn’t have any other option because of my values. I was young and powerless and sure wasn’t going to sleep with a married man my father’s age for a promotion at NBC. I walked out the door and never went back. Got a job at ABC news. https://t.co/NtKC99EDYh — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) May 10, 2020

.@emilymiller said “everybody, everything that happened to me still works there,” and NBC’s problem is that the company has “refused” to have “an outside law firm investigate it.” #MediaBuzz — #MediaBuzz (@MediaBuzzFNC) May 10, 2020

The political analyst added that she has evidence regarding some of the “exchanges.” She also said one of the incidents became “physical.”

NBC News has come under fire in recent years, and not just over allegations that it killed the Weinstein story.

Multiple women accused former NBC News’ host Matt Lauer of sexual misconduct, with one woman accusing him of rape. Lauer was fired by the network in 2017. NBC conducted an internal investigation and claimed that it “found no evidence” of “any complaints about Lauer’s workplace behavior prior to November 27, 2017,” CNN reported in 2018.

“Anyone who knows me will tell you I am a very private person,” Lauer said in 2019 after the rape allegation, according to Variety. “I had no desire to write this, but I had no choice. The details I have written about here open deep wounds for my family. But they also lead to the truth. For two years, the women with whom I had extramarital relationships have abandoned shared responsibility, and instead, shielded themselves from blame behind false allegations.”

“They have avoided having to look a boyfriend, husband, or a child in the eye and say, ‘I cheated.’ They have done enormous damage in the process. And I will no longer provide them the shelter of my silence.”