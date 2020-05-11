When Will Netflix Announce If ‘Outer Banks’ Has Been Renewed For Season 2?

When is Netflix going to announce if “Outer Banks” will officially be getting a second season?

This is a question that fans have been asking since the April 15 premiere of season one, and it’s starting to get curious that there’s been no public announcement yet. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

We know Netflix likes to take about a month before making a decision like this one for a renewal. Well, Friday will mark exactly one month since season one of the coming-of-age adventure was released.

Over the past month, “Outer Banks” has taken the streaming game by storm. It’s all over the place. Everywhere I look on the internet, I see stuff about “Outer Banks.”

It’s not hard to see why. It’s a very fun show about the hunt for $400 million in missing gold and it dropped at the perfect time. With people stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, we needed something to watch and “Outer Banks” got the job done.

Now, we’re just waiting for confirmation of season two. When will the decision come? At this point, I would have thought it would have already been announced.

It has to be coming in a few days, right? At most, a couple weeks is what I’d guess. There’s going to be a season two. I see no situation where Netflix doesn’t renew one of their most popular shows.

It’s just a little weird they haven’t made any official statements yet given how insanely successful “Outer Banks” has become. It sure does seem like Netflix is taking its sweet time.

Check back for more updates when we have them!