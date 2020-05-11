Are The New England Patriots Going To Sign Johnny Manziel?

Are the New England Patriots going to take a look at signing Johnny Manziel?

This was a question floated in a recent Fansided article, and I honestly can’t even believe we’re actually having this conversation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The article states in part:

Manziel would give Belichick different ways to use his innovative mind offensively, come as cheap as any player out there, and complement the likely starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham. It’s an extremely low risk move — and there is actually reward to be had with it, despite the fact that Manziel has become a laughing stock on the football field and is likely to never get another opportunity in the NFL otherwise.

Allow me to go ahead and answer this question for everybody. I’m going to give you the most concrete answer you’ll ever get on this topic.

There is no chance in hell the Patriots sign Johnny Manziel. The chances are better that I’m married to a Victoria’s Secret Angel by tomorrow.

Why would the Patriots ever sign Manziel? It’d be insanely stupid, and I say this as a guy who has cheered for Manziel to play football again.

While the electric dual-threat quarterback was a ton of fun to watch in college, his football career more or less ended forever the moment he left the CFL.

Bill Belichick runs a tight ship. He’s a notoriously strict coach. There’s nothing wrong with that. That’s why he’s won six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

What about Johnny Manziel in the past few years makes us think he’s going to fit that mold?

As tough as it might be for some fans to hear, Johnny Football is done playing the sport that made him famous forever. He’s out of the game, and he seems okay with that fact.