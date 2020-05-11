Ohio State Leads Big 10 Football Odds, Wisconsin And Penn State Are Tied For 2nd

Ohio State is leading the latest odds to win the Big 10 this upcoming football season.

According to odds to odds from SuperBookUSA, the Buckeyes are at 2/5 to win the B1G this season. They’re followed by Penn State and Wisconsin tied at 7/1. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the list below.

Odds to win Big Ten via @SuperBookUSA: Ohio State 2/5

Penn State, Wisconsin 7/1

Michigan, Minnesota 16/1

Nebraska 30/1

Iowa 50/1

Indiana 80/1

Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue 100/1

Illinois, Maryland 300/1

Rutgers 1,000/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 11, 2020

Look, I could use this opportunity to trash Ohio State and try to dunk on the Buckeyes. I’m not going to do that today.

While I hate OSU, I do respect them. They’re the defending champions of the conference and they should sit at the top of the odds.

I can accept that as the reality of the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Sep 24, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT

Having said that, you best believe Wisconsin is waiting in the wings. You better 100% believe the Badgers are primed, ready and willing to step up to the plate.

Yes, we lost to Ohio State this past season twice. That’s just a fact. We can lie about it, or we can accept it as we move forward.

Do I worry about the rest of the B1G West? Not a chance in hell. It’s cute that Minnesota thinks they’re even in the same conversation as us. I mean that in a serious way.

It’s sincerely cute the Gophers expect to hang around.

I’ll see all at the end of August. You can doubt us out all you want. You’ll just look like an idiot at the end of the day.

Now, let’s get to work!