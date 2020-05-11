Man Flies Off Of His ATV In Crazy Video

One man took hard a crash while riding his ATV in a recent video circulating Twitter.

In a video posted by @OldRowOutdoors, a man tries to jump a road on an ATV, and things didn't end well at all.

In fact, things went about as poorly as they could. He went flying off of his vehicle and crashing down hard. Watch the insane video below.

CONSIDER IT SENT BOYS! IG: @derrickblakee pic.twitter.com/ep9guISspY — Old Row Outdoors (@OldRowOutdoors) May 10, 2020

Sometimes you just have to push the limits as hard as you can! That's what this guy did here. Did it end well? Nope!

Not at all. It ended horribly, but sometimes that's what happens when you push it to 100.

ATVs are a ton of fun, and you just feel different when riding one. I had one growing up, and I loved it. I used to zip around on that thing all the time as a young man.

The moment you fire it up, you just get a shot of adrenaline straight to the soul.

I never pulled a stunt like this, but I did once get yelled at pretty badly when my mom saw me flying down a country road doing about 60 at the young age where that might not have been legal.

So, I certainly understand how hopping on an ATV can immediately change your behavior. While it didn’t end well for this man, I respect the hell out of the attempt!