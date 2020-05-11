Pass Interference Reviews Are Over In The NFL

Pass interference reviews in the NFL are done.

During the 2019 season, the league experimented with letting coaches challenge pass interference calls and non-calls, and it was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While the idea might have been nice, it didn’t work well in practice. Now, the NFL will revert to the old system of not letting the calls be reviewed.

According to ProFootballTalk, Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay said during a recent SiriusXM NFL Radio interview, “We’re not going to vote on, because nobody is putting forward, the OPI/DPI review again. So that dies a natural death.”

Again, the idea of reviews sounded nice in theory. The change was made after the Saints got royally screwed during the 2018 season in the playoffs against the Rams on a no-call.

The league didn’t want that to happen again and allowed reviews for a season. Now, that experiment is in the trash.

You simply can’t leave open every call to review. You can’t do it. It slows the pace of the game and it lets everything remain up in the air.

At some point, you just have to live with the whistle as blown on the field.

I think I speak for everyone when I say the Saints got screwed, but one bad call shouldn’t be enough for the NFL to change the game so much. The fact the reviews are officially over for DPI and OPI is a good thing.