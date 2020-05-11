Rahmel Dockery Makes Crazy Catch In Viral Twitter Video

Former Oregon State receiver Rahmel Dockery pulled off an insane catch in a recent viral video.

In a video tweeted by the former Beavers player, he managed to snag a ball after bumping it behind the defender. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound a shade confusing? Well, just wait until you see the video. It’s absolutely mind-blowing.

DB gotta retire after this.. ???????? pic.twitter.com/AaGmgOkEIZ — Dockery (@realDockery) May 10, 2020

How? How did Dockery pull that catch off? I want to give him props for the insane snag, but that almost feels more like luck than anything else.

I’m just not sure you can chalk something like that up to skill. It seems like you need a bunch of luck to swing your way for that work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dockery (@realdockery) on Jan 15, 2020 at 5:04pm PST

Still, the fact he came down with the football is nothing short of spectacular. I’ve seen some wild catches in football games, and that’d be up there with the best of them.

Of course, it’s different to do it in a game and doing it for fun, but that catch was still insanely impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dockery (@realdockery) on Nov 28, 2019 at 5:09pm PST

Whether it was luck or skill, I think we can all agree the catch by Dockery was pretty damn cool.