‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd Receives Backlash Over New Coronavirus Comments

“Real Housewives Of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd has received a new set of criticisms after making more comments about COVID-19.

Dodd seemingly sparked outrage after she made comments during an Instagram live last week, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

“It’s more every day. In New York, we’re down to 250 [deaths] a day,” a friend told Dodd during the live.

“But how many people die on a daily basis? … Well, people are going to die! I’m sorry to tell ya,” Dodd responded, Page Six reported.

Dodd received backlash for the comments, even from “Real Housewives” co-stars including Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.

“Unbelievable!!!” Judge commented on a post that included the clip. “What will it take for her to understand how serious this is ? People are dying everywhere. Where’s your compassion???”

“Wow,” Gunvalson added on the same Instagram post.

As previously reported, Dodd received backlash earlier in April after she called coronavirus “God’s way of thinning the herd.” (RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd Apologizes For Comment Saying Coronavirus Was ‘Thinning The Herd’)

After making the comments, Dodd quickly apologized and clarified her comments.

“That’s not what I meant,” Dodd said at the time.

“I’m not insensitive,” she added. “I feel bad for all the families that lost loved ones, and I do think that we should all stay home and protect everybody. That’s not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who got offended, OK? I’m sorry.”