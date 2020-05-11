Reddit Thread Debates The Greatest Football Rivalry Encounters Between Fans

An awesome Reddit thread is breaking down the greatest encounters with football rivals.

It's not a secret at all that I enjoy hopping over to the college football subreddit to enjoy some passionate debates and discussions.

A new thread had fans discussing their best interactions with rivals, and it jogged my old memory bank.

Now, that I hope you’re finished reading the thread, allow me to tell you a great story that I think you’ll all get a kick out of.

This isn’t really a rivalry story as much as it is a fun fan interaction. A couple years ago, LSU and the Badgers played two games against each other.

First, we played the Tigers down in Texas, and we somehow managed to piss away a game we had in the bag in spectacular fashion.

Then LSU traveled to Green Bay and got humiliated by a Badgers team that exceeded all expectations. Many people point to that game as the final nail in the coffin of Les Miles’ career in Baton Rouge.

Fast forward to 2017, I’m in Oxford, Mississippi to watch the Rebels play the Tigers. It was an awesome trip. I loved every moment of it.

Below is a photo of me from the event. Ignore the fact I’m fat as all hell in it. We don’t need to discuss that.

One of the funniest moments was when we were in a bar after the game, which resulted in Ole Miss losing, and a dude legit threatened to “kick my ass” repeatedly.

Why? Because I had the audacity to remind him the Badgers ended Les Miles and ruined their 2016 season before it even had time to start.

Naturally, I hate fighting. I am a man who loves peace. I also knew that this guy wasn’t going to do anything. Why? Because he was about 5’4″ and looked like a Willy Wonka character.

That’s when I hit him with the line that sent him over the edge. I reminded him that Danny Etling, the starting QB of the Tigers, wasn’t good enough to stick around Purdue.

That set him off in a way that shouldn’t have been possible. He just lost it. The dude wanted to throw down right on the spot.

I couldn’t stop myself from hysterically laughing, which only made this guy that much angrier. Of course, what was I supposed to do? A short LSU fan with an unreal temper was threatening to kick my butt because I pointed out factual statements.

All in all, I’ve had some fun interactions with fans over the years, but that takes the cake.

Let us know your favorite interaction with a fan in the comments below!