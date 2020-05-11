REPORT: Joe Tessitore And Booger McFarland Won’t Return To ‘Monday Night Football,’ Pat McAfee Doesn’t Expect To Get The Job

There will reportedly be major changes made to “Monday Night Football” for the 2020 NFL season.

According to Richard Deitsch, Booger McFarland and Joe Tessitore won’t return to the booth. The move was anticipated and now it sounds like ESPN is pulling the trigger on replacing him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN is going to have a new Monday Night Football booth. Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will not return, via sources. The successors will be internal. No decision has been made yet. Both Tessitore and McFarland will remain in prominent roles at ESPN. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 9, 2020

Naturally, the moment word started circulating around a change being made, people started calling for American icon and blue-collar hero Pat McAfee to get in the booth.

Unfortunately, the former Colts punter poured cold water all over that idea before it even got off the ground.

He tweeted that he’s about a decade away from getting the “MNF” job.

I think we’re 10 yrs away from said job that everybody is currently tweeting me about right now. Think it’s gonna have to be the next batch of executives. All good btw, I’m enjoying the hell out of the YouTube daily show life. Would I dominate in that booth? ABSOLUTELY.. BUT pic.twitter.com/jApA8cBOAW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 9, 2020

I know McAfee says he’s not getting the job, but ESPN simply has to put him in the booth. They don’t have a choice. They have to do it.

McAfee is a hero to the common man across America. He’s entertaining as all hell, funny, charismatic and knows his football.

Find someone who loves you as much as Pat McAfee loved that Prater fake.pic.twitter.com/3mI0FcUl4Z — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 30, 2018

Will ESPN do it? Doesn’t sound like the network will, but McAfee is the correct choice. He knows what the fans want and he knows how to entertain.

Do it, ESPN! Don’t think about it. Just do it!