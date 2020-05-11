REVIEW: ‘The Last Dance’ Is Incredible In Episodes 7 And 8

“The Last Dance” continued to be amazing in the latest episodes of the Michael Jordan documentary on ESPN.

The newest episodes aired Sunday night on the sports network, and I loved every minute of the action. There were a couple main things covered.

His first retirement from basketball, his time in minor league baseball, his return to the Chicago Bulls and more were all covered extensively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #NBATogether (@nba) on May 10, 2020 at 8:40pm PDT

All of that stuff was fascinating to me. It was incredibly captivating to me, but the most fascinating thing about the latest two episodes was the spotlight put on Jordan’s attitude.

One of the big things talked about when discussing “The Last Dance” is whether or not the series will make Jordan look like a bad guy.

Through eight episodes, the answer is simple to me. Michael Jordan isn’t a good or a bad guy. He’s a winner.

Every athlete of a certain age needs to listen to this. Competitiveness separates the good from the great. Excuse the language.#LastDance pic.twitter.com/1eUoKuTASu — Michael Bacon (@bacon_ator24) May 11, 2020

Let me explain the difference for people who don’t understand it. Michael Jordan, while capable of extreme acts of kindness, cared about winning more than anything else.

He was brutal to his opponents and to his teammates in the name of winning. You can either accept that or you can’t, but the results are undeniable.

The man won six rings. His template worked extremely well.

In life, you have to set your priorities and then you go from there. His only priority was winning and being better than anyone else.

That required him to push his teammates to a level they didn’t want to go. Again, I’m not trying to convince you he was nice. I’m simply pointing out that it worked for Jordan and it worked incredibly well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #NBATogether (@nba) on May 11, 2020 at 9:15am PDT

For one reason or another, I actually empathize with Jordan’s mentality. It won’t make you a ton of friends, but it will put rings on fingers.

This full speech to end Episode 7 is easily my favorite part of The Last Dance, and I don’t think it’ll be topped pic.twitter.com/dKJBxFWOmB — DJ Wilder (@djwilder15) May 11, 2020

If you’re not already watching “The Last Dance,” you should start immediately. It’s absolutely outstanding.