Rob Lowe Celebrates ’30 Years’ Of Sobriety And Shares His ‘Gratitude’

Rob Lowe celebrated a huge milestone Sunday when he noted that he has had “30 years” of sobriety in a post about “gratitude.”

“30 years ago today, I found a sober life of true happiness and fulfillment,” the 56-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram. The post was noted by E! News. (RELATED: Rob Lowe Throws On Some Gear To Assist Firefighters In California)

“I am filled with gratitude on this anniversary,” he added. “From a treatment center in Arizona to a bomb shelter in Israel, I have come to know many extraordinary people, and the fellowship of recovery has changed my life and given me gifts beyond my selfish imaginings.” (RELATED: Heather Locklear Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety With Post About How Life ‘Goes On’ No Matter How Bad Things Get)

The “Wayne’s World” star continued, noting that, “if you, or someone you love is struggling with any kind of addiction, there is hope! Love to you all.”

It all comes after “The Outsiders” star admitted in January that his sobriety is a “full-time job,” during his appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

WATCH:

“It was the best thing I ever did,” Lowe explained. “It enabled me to have a solid marriage and kids, a career and I didn’t end up a crazy actor.”

“My big worry, when I got sober, was that I wasn’t going to have fun anymore,” he added. “I was like, ‘I’m not giving up my fun,'” while he explained he couldn’t imagine not wanting to have a drink to celebrate when he got married or as a father, but in the end didn’t do any of that and “it’s awesome.”