Rosie O’Donnell Confirms Reports That She’s Working On Michael Cohen’s Tell-All Book About President Trump

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell confirmed reports that she’s working on a “spicy” tell-all book about President Donald Trump with Michael Cohen.

The former “View” host’s suspected involvement was first reported by Page Six in early March, and confirmed Saturday by the Daily Beast.

.@Rosie reveals she’s helping Michael Cohen on his tell-all book about Trump, and it’s gonna be “spicy” https://t.co/WzhiMA9ZYu — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 10, 2020

“It’s pretty spicy,” the comedian told the Daily Beast of the tell-all book.

“He’s in the midst of writing it, and is nearly done writing it, and hopes that it’ll be out before the election,” she added.

O’Donnell told the outlet that her friendship with Cohen, a former Trump associate, began after she wrote him a letter on the day that the president was impeached. Cohen is currently serving three years in prison for tax evasion, making an excessive campaign contribution and other charges.

Cohen is expected to be released November of 2021.

O’Donnell visited Cohen in jail and agreed to help with his memoir after the two chatted for six hours.

“Michael and I talked a lot about how he got involved in Trump, how it’s a cult, and what role he played not only in Trump Inc.,” O’Donnell explained.

“He told me what chapters he was doing in his book, and on my way home, I was writing about what had happened between us, and I gave him my breakdown of things that should be in chapters,” she said.

“I said, ‘You should tell this story as a chapter, you should tell this story as a chapter,” O’Donnell added.

Cohen is working to have the book released before the 2020 election.