Shaquille O’Neal Says The NBA Should ‘Scrap’ The Season

Legendary NBA player Shaquille O’Neal thinks the season should be canceled.

Currently, the NBA has suspended play because of the coronavirus pandemic, and there's no clear end in sight to the crisis.

Given that fact, Shaq thinks it’s time to shut it down and go home. He told For The Win the following about canceling the rest of the season:

I think we should scrap the season. Everybody go home, get healthy, come back next year. Just scrap the season. Just scrap it. To try and come back now and do a rush playoffs as a player? Any team that wins this year, there’s an asterisk. They’re not going to get the respect. What if a team that’s not really in the mix of things all of a sudden wins with a new playoff format? Nobody is going to respect that. So, scrap it. Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. Come back next year.

I partially agree with Shaq on this. I’m with him to a point. He’s 100% correct that safety has to be the top priority.

I don’t think anybody disagrees with that. While we want the NBA and sports back, we don’t want something bad to happen.

Having said that, why would the NBA pull the plug in May if there’s still time to figure the situation out? It would seem like it’d be worth waiting at least a little longer.

Now, the season might end up getting canceled no matter what. If a decision doesn’t come until late June, then the NBA is in serious trouble if they try to play again.

However, if they can get up and running before that, then maybe there’s still a chance to finish the season. Let us know in the comments what you think of Shaq’s suggestion!