Taylor Swift Sells 1 Of Her Private Jets

Taylor Swift has cut her private jet ownership in half.

According to TMZ, the star singer sold her Dassault Falcon 50 to BoneDoc Aviation, LLC in a March 16 transaction. It's not known what the company paid for it.

TMZ speculated the plane is worth a few million dollars.

You know things must be hard out here during the pandemic when even Taylor Swift has to dump one of her private jets.

Of course, I’m just kidding. Not only is the American-born singer still insanely rich, but her Falcon 900 is worth somewhere in the range of $40 million.

Life sure must be good when you sell one private jet, and have another one worth $40 million to kick back on.

I’m not surprised at all Taylor Swift owns massive private jets. It’s about the least surprising thing ever. In the world of entertainment and music, very few people have ever found more success.

She topped Forbes highest paid celebrities list at a cool $185 million in the latest available data. Yeah, I think she’ll be able to get another jet if she wants it.

As always, I’m very pro-Taylor Swift, I enjoy her music and can’t wait to see what she does next. Selling off a jet would be a big deal for most people. For her, it probably amounts to a rounding error on an expense sheet.