These Business Analyst Courses Can Take You Further In Your Career

Whether you’re looking for a brand new job or hoping for a raise at the one you currently have, brushing up on your business chops is always a good idea. From sharpening your analysis skills to creating killer graphics for your next presentation, there are a lot of things you can do to enhance your value as a businessperson and a potential hire.

When it comes to growing a business, it’s all about analyzing data — after all, it’s this insight that determines what direction you move in, right? But as you likely already know, glancing over some stats is hardly the way to take your business to new heights. It’s all about taking in important information and using it to propel your business to success. And with the courses in the Better Business Analyst Bundle, you’ll learn exactly how to do that and more.

Even if you’re new to business analysis, this four-course bundle is designed to teach you the very basics and then some. That’s why from the very start, you’ll start building a versatile skill set that will allow you to analyze, persuade, facilitate, and research like a total pro, gearing you up for the road ahead in your business career.

Once you master the basics, you dive right into the good stuff: Business Intelligence Using Microsft Power BI. With the help of 30 hours of hands-on, riveting content, and over 200 lectures included in the course, you’ll learn how to incorporate this integral tool to your analyzing methods, helping you to stay organized and on-task as you come up with hard-hitting solutions to complex business problems.

You’ll also get to touch on the creative side of business analysis as you explore the art of visual data representation. You’ll learn how to take valuable insights and turn them into compelling visual aids with the Microsoft Power BI platform, taking your business plans, presentations, and more to a whole new level. You may surprise yourself at how easily you’ll be able to pull data from past reports and turn them into true masterpieces.

The courses in The Better Business Analyst Bundle were developed by the brilliant minds behind SkillSuccess, a leading eLearning company that allows you to take your education into your own hands, helping you train for a successful career without ever stepping foot into a classroom.

But perhaps the best part about The Better Business Analyst Bundle is its price. For a limited time, all four of its courses are deeply discounted, making the entire learning program just $39.99 down from nearly 800 bucks!

