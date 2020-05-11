Editorial

University Of Wisconsin Lights Up Camp Randall And The Kohl Center Red To Honor Graduates

NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Oregon vs Wisconsin

(Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The University of Wisconsin pulled off an awesome move for recent graduates.

With everybody needing to take online classes because of the coronavirus pandemic, students were robbed of the chance to enjoy a proper commencement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite that, the university lit up Camp Randall and the Kohl Center to honor the class of 2020. It’s one of the coolest things you’ll see all day.

I almost wish I hadn’t seen this tweet from the University of Wisconsin. Now that I’ve seen Camp Randall lit up like that, I just want to see a game played in the stadium with red lights on.

That looks so damn cool. Why are we not doing this on a regular basis? That’s one of the coolest things I’ve seen during the pandemic.

Yeah, the Kohl Center is great too, but it’s not like Camp Randall being lit up red.

 

Damn, that tweet also really makes me miss football. I want it back so badly. Scratch that. I don’t want it back.

I need football back like I need air in my lungs. It just has to happen.

 

Props to my school for honoring the recent grads during this pandemic. Now, let’s get back to making sure we win this war and get our football back!