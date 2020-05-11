USC Reportedly Regrets Not Keeping Ed Orgeron

USC reportedly has a lot of regret about not keeping Ed Orgeron as the head coach of the Trojans.

Coach O was briefly the interim head football coach of USC back in 2013, but wasn’t kept around as the man calling the shots as the Trojans opted to hire Steve Sarkisian. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Orgeron eventually landed with LSU and the rest is history. Scott Wolf recently told Paul Finebaum that there’s regret around the situation and “he was beloved by fans and players. The only guy who didn’t like him was (former AD) Pat Haden, who is an elitist, and Ed Orgeron is a blue collar guy, so he didn’t mesh with him.”

There’s regret about not keeping Coach O? Really? There’s really regret about that decision by Pat Haden? I’m shocked to learn that fact.

I’m shocked to learn USC has regrets about letting Coach O leave, go to LSU, win a national title as the Trojans have descended into mediocrity.

I’m just absolutely shocked!

USC letting Coach O go because he’s a blue-collar guy is the least surprising thing ever. USC sits on their throne of judgement and just couldn’t let a cajun guy like Orgeron be the face of the program.

It worked out well for the Trojans. In fact, it worked out so well for them that they haven’t been nationally relevant in years.

At the same time, Coach O has ascended to the top of the football world.

You just hate to see karma impact a program like this. You hate to see it!