Man Tries To Bait Alligator In Crazy Viral Video

One man thought it was a good idea to bait an alligator in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @youmuppet_, a man holds some food right on the nose of an alligator in the water. How did this end?

Well, it ended just like you'd expect it to. The gator jumped out of the water gunning for it. Watch the absurd video below.

Why? Why was this necessary? Why was this smart? A general rule of life is to never mess with animals in the wild.

Do you know why they're in the wild and not in your house? Because that's where God wants them. If God wanted you messing with alligators, then they'd be domesticated.

They're not. They're wild animals capable of incredible damage. This dude should consider himself very lucky.

Folks, take my advice. Messing with gators is a dumb idea. It’s absurdly stupid. If you enjoy having your limbs, then don’t do it!