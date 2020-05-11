West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee Says You ‘Probably Don’t Have An Athletic Department’ If Football Doesn’t Happen

West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee thinks schools are in huge trouble if football doesn’t happen.

With the nation battling the coronavirus pandemic, we all want to know when things will return to normal. That includes whether or not we'll have football in the fall.

Well, according to Gee, schools are financially hosed if football doesn’t happen. He told Yahoo Sports, “If you don’t have a football season, you probably don’t have an athletic department.”

This is what I’ve been saying to anyone who will listen. There are only a handful of programs capable of sitting out the season and surviving.

Without football money, most athletic departments will be absolutely decimated. It might be tough to hear, but it’s 100% true.

Football and men’s basketball pay for everything else. Without football happening, programs are screwed.

The financial hardships schools will face without football is what makes me think we’ll find a way to play.

Programs just have to. It’s either play football or risk going under. Yes, we need to be safe, but we also have to have football in the fall.

Now, let’s go win this war so that the games can get underway!