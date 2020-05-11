Sunny Hostin Calls White House ‘A Petri Dish’ As More COVID-19 Cases Arise

Sunny Hostin referred to the White House as “a petri dish” Monday as reports circulated of more coronavirus cases within the Trump administration.

Hostin discussed the new developments with her cohosts on ABC’s “The View,” who have all been broadcasting remotely due to the continued threat of exposure to the virus.

WATCH:

Over the past week, Vice President Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller and one of President Donald Trump’s valets tested positive for coronavirus. Additional reports indicate that at least 11 Secret Service agents have tested positive and nearly two dozen have already recovered.

Approximately 60 Secret Service employees are still quarantined — as are three members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield and Dr. Stephen Hahn.

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg began the segment, saying, “I know this is a ridiculous question to ask, but if the White House can’t figure out how to keep the coronavirus out of the workplace, you know, how are they going to — how are they going to tell everybody else, get back to work? I mean, I don’t understand it. I just — I’m now sort of batting it around in my brain, Sunny. What do you think?”

Hostin suggested that the problem was White House officials who were not obeying the same guidelines that they were putting out for the rest of America. (RELATED: ‘Really Despicable’: Sunny Hostin Unloads On Mike Pence For Skipping Face Mask At Mayo Clinic)

“You have someone like the president who is going to a factory without — a mask factory without wearing a mask. You have Vice President Pence going to the Mayo Clinic without wearing a mask. You have people at the White House not wearing masks, you know, not social distancing,” Hostin explained. “So they’re not getting it, and my question is really — it’s like the White House is a petri dish now, so what are they going to do? Are they going to change the messaging now at all? Probably not, right?”

Joy Behar wrapped up the segment by suggesting that the Republican playbook was to not care about the problem until it affected them personally. “Case in point, Nancy Reagan, who became a STEM cell research proponent after her husband got Alzheimer’s disease. They’re not behaving like a typical Republican. Maybe if Trump gets it, they will,” she said.