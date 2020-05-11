This Navy Seal Who Helped Kill Bin Laden Has An EXCLUSIVE Message For Daily Caller Patriots

Will Chesney, a retired Navy SEAL and military dog handler who took part in the raid that killed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, sat down for an interview with Daily Caller’s chief video director Richie McGinniss.

During the interview, he delivered an exclusive message for Daily Caller Patriots.

WATCH:

We just recently marked the 9 year anniversary of the bin Laden raid. On May 1, 2011, a team of U.S. operators flew into Pakistan and landed at the compound where bin Laden was hiding in Abbottabad.

After a helicopter crash, a brief gun battle with his bodyguards, members of SEAL Team six worked their way to the top level of the house where they came face-to-face with the man who had brought terror to countless people around the globe before bringing him to justice. Chesney gave additional information on the raid in his new book, “No Ordinary Dog: My Partner from the SEAL Teams to the Bin Laden Raid.”

Stay tuned for Chesney full interview with McGinniss, which will be published later this week.

