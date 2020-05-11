Will Wisconsin’s Football Team Win At Least 10 Games This Upcoming Season?

How many football games will the Wisconsin Badgers win this upcoming football season?

That’s a question I found myself debating in my head a lot over these past few days as I try to get excited about the possibility of football in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The absolute minimum Wisconsin fans expect out of any given year is 10 wins, win the B1G West and make a big bowl game. We don’t have to win the bowl game every year, but we damn sure better be playing in a big one.

We also have a few things working in our favor for the 2020 season. The biggest one is the fact our schedule isn’t terribly brutal.

We play Michigan on the road and Notre Dame At Lambeau Field. Yes, we’ll have some other tough games along the way, but those are the only two that should give Wisconsin fans pause.

I fully expect Michigan and Notre Dame to both be damn good this season. They’ll give us a challenge. Will we win both games? Well, I expect to win everything, but it’ll be a fight. I look forward to the challenge.

Past that, we also will have a stacked defense, Jack Coan is experienced and solid if he keeps the QB job and I have no doubt our rushing attack will be what fans expect it to be. There’s also quarterback Graham Mertz’s role to consider, but that’s a discussion for another time.

So, where does that leave us when breaking down the season? Let’s say the Badgers split the Michigan and Notre Dame games, and then win all the other 10 games, which is what Vegas will likely favor to happen.

That would mean we’re 11-1 at the conclusion of the end of the season and B1G West champs. That means there’s almost certainly another matchup with Ohio State on the horizon.

It’s May, and I’m not going to speculate past that. Here’s what I will say. Not only is 10 wins something that can be accomplished in 2020, but it’s something Wisconsin has to do.

With this schedule, Paul Chryst at the helm, our defense and our strong offensive traditions, I see no reason why we won’t win at least 10 games.

Now, let’s get to work and get some wins in 2020.