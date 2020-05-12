404 Error Page For Trump Campaign Shows Joe Biden With Caption ‘You’re As Lost As Me’

The new 404 error page on President Donald Trump’s website shows former Vice President Joe Biden with the caption, “it appears you are as lost as me.”

AHHAHAHAHAH The new 404 error page for the Trump campaign is amazinghttps://t.co/8tyACghcP8 pic.twitter.com/Eua7igmuEM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 12, 2020

The new addition to the website comes after the Trump campaign has used Biden’s frequent gaffes multiple times, including the “GOP War Room” YouTube account compiling a list of embarrassing moments the presumptive Democratic nominee has had on the campaign trail, RealClearPolitics reported. (RELATED: Pressure Mounts For Biden To Unseal Documents Related To Time In Senate, Tara Reade)

Trump recently switched to a completely digital campaign strategy due to the coronavirus pandemic. Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in an interview with the Daily Caller that the campaign had already relied heavily on digital media for their campaign, so they were well-positioned to continue the campaign during the pandemic.

Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale has called Biden a “gaffe machine,” telling Fox News that “I think when push comes to shove and we come to November he’s [Trump’s] going to be in a very good place.”

Parscale said that he believes there is a large “enthusiasm gap” between Trump and Biden that will keep the incumbent in a good position to win reelection.