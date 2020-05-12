Broadway Will Remain Closed Through Labor Day Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The Broadway League announced Tuesday it was extending the shutdown through Labor Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure is the longest to date since Broadway was originally shut down on March 12, according to a report published by the New York Post. The initial closure came after Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of 500 people or more. The plan was for Broadway to reopen a month later. Now, Broadway will remain closed until at least September.

Thirty-one Broadway performances, including eight new shows in previews, have been suspended since March 12, the Broadway League said.https://t.co/MU7MIIdmlP — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) May 12, 2020

“While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theater — behind the curtain and in front of it — before shows can return,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said.

Instead of watching Broadway shows live, fans can watch “Hamilton” on Disney+ starting July 3. The movie version of the musical was not set to be released until the fall of 2021. (RELATED: Roughly 14% Of New Yorkers Have Had Coronavirus, Gov. Cuomo Says)

“Today the Broadway League took a difficult but necessary action to put the safety of everyone from the audience to the actors and stage managers first,” Executive Director of Actors’ Equity Association Mary McColl said. “Before our members can safely return to work, we will need new protocols that protect audiences and workers alike.”

If you thought your summer was ruined, now it’s starting to look like the rest of 2020 might be ruined. The end of closures are starting to get farther and farther away, with seemingly no end in sight.

Who knows when we’ll be allowed to enjoy anything outside of our homes again.