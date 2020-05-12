‘He Is Awake Guys!’: Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s Wife Reveals He Is Awake From Coma Following Coronavirus Complications

Broadway star Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed Tuesday that her husband “is awake” from a medically induced coma following complications from the coronavirus.

“Nick, Dada is awake, he is awake guys,” Kloots shared in her Instagram story clip. The comments were noted by NBC News.

"I asked the doctor today, 'Can we say he's awake?'" she added. "He is awake. It's just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes, closing his eyes, takes out, like, all of his energy."

Kloots continued, "He is extremely weak, so weak that he can't close his mouth. But he is following commands, which means mental status is coming back! This is a long road, a very long road. We are on our way," per the Hollywood Reporter.

It all comes a day after the star’s wife revealed that her husband had started to respond to commands after being sedated since April 1 to deal with issues related to fighting COVID-19.

As previously reported, the Broadway star was put in a medically induced coma in a Los Angeles hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus at the end of March. He was first diagnosed with pneumonia after having “trouble breathing.”

Cordero took two tests which both came back negative for COVID-19, but on the third one he tested positive for the virus. Two weeks later complications arose and he had to be put on a breathing machine.

His wife later revealed that being put on “that machine on can cause some blood issues, and it did with his leg.”

Kloots shared, due to blood clots in his leg, “it came down to a point where honestly where it was life or leg, and we had to choose life” following the amputation of the star’s leg.

Cordero and Kloots started dating in 2014 and later married, per the Daily Mail. The two also have a 10-month old son.