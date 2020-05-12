Canadian Musician Bryan Adams Slams Chinese Wet Markets Over Coronavirus

Canadian musician Bryan Adams had a lot to say about bat eating and Chinese wet markets.

Adams shared his thoughts on his Instagram account Monday. The rock singer slammed Chinese wet markets, bat-eating and “greedy” virus-making “bastards” for creating coronavirus and putting his tour on hold.

“Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f**king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold,” Adams captioned a video of a song he wrote titled “Cuts Like A Knife.” “My message to them other than ‘thanks a f**king lot’ is go vegan.”

He encouraged his fans to take care of themselves and stay healthy. (RELATED: Bipartisan Group Of Lawmakers Calls On WHO To Take ‘Aggressive Action’ Against Wet Markets)

“It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans,” he added in the Instagram post. “Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days.”

Adams apologized for the comments Tuesday.

“Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday,” Adams captioned another video of a song he was set to perform at Royal Albert Hall. “No excuse, i just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world.”